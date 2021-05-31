Ex-girlfriend of Eaton County fugitive shares concern for her safety

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County police are searching for a man who escaped from Sparrow Eaton Hospital that was in custody. The man was there for an emergency visit. His ex-girlfriend claims he has a history of stalking her and she hopes police find him soon.

The man who escaped is 36-year-old Jamel Bomar, he was in custody for several felony crimes including home invasion.

” I don’t know what’s going on but I hope everyone is alert and I hope they catch him soon,” said Afiya Dixon, Bomar’s ex-girlfriend.

The Eaton County Sherriff’s Department says Jamel Bomar escaped from police custody during an emergency visit to Sparrow Eaton Hospital this morning

Officials told 6 news he was receiving care for self inflicted wounds.

His ex-girlfriend says she was shocked to hear he escaped.

“I don’t even want to leave my home now, because I don’t want to run into him at the grocery store again or the gas station or wherever. I don’t know if this man is watching us now like we don’t know,” she said.



Dixon says for the past two years, Bomar has lived with people in her neighborhood and says Bath Township police told her…

“They called it house hopping and they told me to be aware because he knows what to do and what to say to people to get close to me,” she said.

She also said a neighbor even alerted her that Bomar was around.



“She notified me a good 17 times about him sitting in front of her home and watching from her house. She’ll say hey Jamel you here to vsit Fia, and he’ll say oh naw naw and pull off,” she said.

Dixon says she filed a police report. We reached out to Bath township police to confirm but did not get a response yet.

When Bomar was arrested in April for several felonies Dixon says she was relieved until this morning.



“Last night I had a good night’s sleep, woke up this morning to this. and now I’m back on edge. Now I just feel like I have to stay awake and watch my home,” she said.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s office says Bomar was last sen on foot. They’re asking people to keep their vehicle doors locked because the suspect may be looking for transportation. If you see him or have any information call 911.



