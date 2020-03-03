Ex-Michigan football players join list with sex abuse claims

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – An attorney says his firm represents more than 40 people in the University of Michigan sexual abuse case.

Parker Stinar tells The Associated Press that one of his clients helped the Wolverines win the 1997 national championship in football and another went on to play in the NHL.

Denver-based Wahlberg, Woodruff, Nimmo and Sloane plans to host a news conference Wednesday night, following a second meeting with the school’s vice president and general counsel Timothy Lynch and investigators hired by the school. The university’s president has apologized to “anyone who was harmed” by Dr. Robert Anderson.