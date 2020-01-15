Ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn seeks to withdraw guilty plea

Michael Flynn

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. House intelligence committee has issued subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn has filed court papers to withdraw his guilty plea.

He says federal prosecutors acted in “bad faith” and breached their deal with him.

The request comes one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn’s punishment by recommending he serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Prosecutors had earlier said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation.

