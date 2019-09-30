EXCLUSIVE: Whitmer to sign budgets with around 100 vetoes

With a midnight deadline looming, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign a bunch of budgets passed by a Republican legislature to keep the state government up and running.

But sources tell 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick that Whitmer, a Democrat, will include around 100 line-item vetoes.

The line-item veto gives the governor the power to strike individual projects from the budget, but it does not give the governor the power to substitute those cuts with their own plans.

The governor’s office is expected to release more details about those cuts later on Monday night.

The state’s new fiscal year starts at midnight on October 1st. Lacking a budget, the state could shut down part of its operations. But the governor’s office told state employees last week to stop planning for a shutdown and expect to report to work on Tuesday.

Stay tuned to 6 News for continuing developments on the Michigan budget.