Experience Michigan from an up-close social distance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of your home as Pure Michigan goes virtual.



From live cams featuring beautiful beaches to virtual tours of unique exhibits, connect with nature, culture and the state’s educational experiences through the new #VirtualPureMichigan campaign.



Find your next adventure across Pure Michigan’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels in the coming weeks as people are being encouraged to Stay Home and Stay Safe to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.



“By sharing the tremendous virtual offerings our travel partners across the state have available, we are hoping that individuals can enjoy, learn and explore our beautiful state from the comfort of their own homes as they look ahead to future adventures,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Organizations around the state are offering virtual experiences including:

If we missed any other virtual experiences you think our community would enjoy, please e-mail Ronnie Das at rdas@wlns.com so we can continue to update this story.