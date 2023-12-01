GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The United Auto Workers’ historic strike cost Detroit’s Big 3 automakers billions of dollars, but auto analysts say it could have been much worse.

Ford announced Thursday the six-week strike cost the company $1.7 billion in profits. General Motors said it lost $1.1 billion.

“The strike was not as bad as it could have been,” Mike Wall, an auto analyst with S&P Global Mobility, told News 8 on Thursday. “That’s the biggest takeaway. We’re thankful it did not go as long as feared and deep as feared in terms of the production cuts.”

Analysts worried a longer strike would have resulted in fewer cars being made, in turn raising new and used vehicle prices. Wall said last month it could have forced some West Michigan suppliers, who build critical parts for vehicles, to close.

“Things will be OK coming out of it,” Wall told News 8 Thursday. “We’re going to navigate that.”

Even though the strike cost the automakers billions, Wall said it’s important to put those numbers in context.

“It’s a big number, obviously, that we’re talking, but these are companies that deal in very big numbers,” he said.

UAW President Shawn Fain has said that labor costs are only 4% to 5% of a vehicle’s costs and that the companies were making billions and could afford to pay workers more.

Wall said automakers saw the strike coming and budgeted for it to some extent, though he conceded companies may still be trying to adjust on the fly. To make up for the loss, some automakers are cutting development costs and spending to become more efficient, Wall said.

Automakers have continued to build more vehicles lately, Wall said. Since the strike was six weeks long, it didn’t provide a significant disruption to new vehicle production.

Wall doesn’t expect automakers to raise new car prices soon. Even if that happens, consumers could turn to the used car market or keep their current vehicle until prices fall.

“All you have to do is go to a dealership,” Wall said. “When you see the average sticker price on a lot of these vehicles, it’s crowding a lot of those buyers out of the market and pushing them to the used car market.”

“As a consumer, you have options,” he continued. “You could go to the used car market or wait out a bit, cars in general are lasting longer.”

At the height of the pandemic, from May 2020 to May 2021, used car prices skyrocketed by 30%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Wall doesn’t expect anything like that again because the market has changed. In fact, even after a strike, he expects used car prices to fall soon slightly.

“It should get cheaper,” he said. “We should start to see some improvement in vehicle pricing for the buyer, especially on the used car market, but again not significant. We’re not going to see the bottom fall out.”

Automakers are now looking to the future, focusing on the switch to electric vehicles.

“We navigated COVID, we navigated those supply chain pressures,” Wall said. “We knew we had this union negotiation and it hit us, but again not as bad as feared. Now we have to dust off the playbooks and go back to square one.”

Fain has signaled another UAW strike against foreign automakers, including Toyota, Honda and Mazda. Those companies are based overseas but build vehicles in the U.S.

“They may have some success,” Wall said. “The union had a very strong contract. They delivered by and large to their rank and file, and that’s going to be the messaging they’re going to deliver to those other workers at the foreign automaker plants as well.”

Foreign automakers are already boosting their labor rates in anticipation of a potential strike, Wall said.