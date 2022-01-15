Experts give tips on how to prevent freezing pipes, saving money on your energy bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—As bitterly cold temperatures are here in Mid-Michigan, there’s one thing you don’t want to see freeze, your pipes. It’s a common problem plumber Roger Jarvis sees around this time every year.

“When pipes freeze you can either not get water come out of your faucet or they can even break and sometimes you can end up with flooding situations,” said the Owner of Roger the Plumber, Roger Jarvis.

Jarvis says making sure your home doesn’t have any outside drafts in places like a crawl space or basement is the best way to avoid your pipes from freezing.

“Where air can actually blow in that is the worst enemy against pipes from freezing.”

Experts at Consumers Energy say sealing up your house will also help you save on your energy bill.

“We want you to do things like put caulk around your windows or put seals to keep those drafts from getting into your house. We often talk about this an 8th of an inch crack around your entire front door would be the same as if there was a softball right in the middle, a softball-sized hole, said Public Relations Manager, Brian Wheeler.

That’s why Jarvis says it’s a good idea to make a trip to the local hardware store for a few other pipe prevention materials.

“You’re going to want to have some heat tape on your pipes something you can wrap around the pipes and actually plug in to keep them warm and keep them from freezing.”

It’s a small cost that could save you a headache and a lot of cash compared to a possible bill in the thousands. Experts also say letting some sunlight into the home as well as adjusting the thermostat a few degrees can make a difference.

“Often times you can set your thermostat a degree or two lower than you might think otherwise and as you do that you begin to lower your bill by one to three percent with every degree,” said Wheeler.

Jarvis says you can also let your faucet drip.

“Just a slow drip is all you need you don’t need to turn much water on but that water moving will allow the ice not to freeze in the pipes so quickly and then if it does freeze it will help keep the pipes from bursting.”

Experts also say to make sure you are changing your furnace filter out so it can run at full speed and if you haven’t already make sure any outside hose is disconnected.