LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Americans are getting ready for their Thanksgiving feast, and experts with the American Farm Bureau Federation say that costs are rising.

In their 37th annual survey, the average cost of a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 in 2022 is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person.

That’s $10.74 more, or a 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31.

The biggest cost increase is typically the centerpiece of most people’s Turkey Day meal.

Turkey costs an average of $28.96 for a 16-pound bird. That’s $1.81 per pound, and up 21% from last year, due to several factors beyond general inflation.

“It costs something to get that food manufactured, packaged, and then transported to our retail outlets,” said Ernie Birchmeier, a senior industry relations specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau. “Labor costs are also up so those all have an additive factor to the cost of food.”

Here’s a Breakdown of Individual Prices

16-pound turkey: $28.96 or $1.81 per pound (up 21%)

14-ounce bag of cubed stuffing mix: $3.88 (up 69%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $3.68 (up 26%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $2.24 (up 26%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.90 (up 23%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.73 (up 22%)

Misc. ingredients to prepare the meal: $4.13 (up 20%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.28 (up 18%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.84 (up 16%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.96 (up 11%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): 88 cents (up 8%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.57 (down 14%)

Regional Averages

Farm Bureau analysis revealed regional differences in the cost of the meal, with the cost for a classic Thanksgiving for 10 costing an average of $64.26 in the Midwest.

As for other regions, prices increase slightly, except for the South, where a the average meal cost is $58.42 in the South.

In the Northeast, the average meal cost is $64.02 and in the West it’s $71.37.