Experts: screen time isn’t all bad

Distance learning has become the norm this year for many students as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

So, for parents worried about screen time, Melissa Brennan spoke with an expert on the topic, for this week’s Tech Tuesday report and it’s not as bad as you think.

Justin Patchin, who’s using his PhD to study device-use extensively said it’s all about what is on your screen and not necessarily how long you’re looking at it.

“Not all screen time is created equal. When I was growing up, there was a lot of starting at a television, and it’s very passive. A lot of screen time now is interactive,” Patchin said.

With the world shifting to lean on technology in the age of COVID-19, Patcher said it’s important to be okay with your screen time.

Parents, when handing your devices to your children, pull up educational games or apps. Let them have an experience versus simply watching a show.

For parents, you should know your personal time limit. If there are apps or websites that you find you spend too much time on, set the limits.

Another helpful tip, if you’re bored and find yourself mindlessly scrolling, turn on grayscale. It’s a feature that turns everything on your device black and white.

After a few minutes, you might see yourself being less interested in what you’re looking at.