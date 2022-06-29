CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (WLNS) — Everyone loves cute things, and what is cuter than a farm for baby animals?

Hungry Ducks Farm of Charlevoix, Michigan is the perfect day adventure for you and your family! With baby goats, cows, cats, and ducks there is something everyone in the family will love.

Even peacocks to baby bunnies can be found. Every animal can be seen and visited when you make your stop at the farm.

While seeing the animals, you can also catch one of their hayrides around the campus, and even complete the scavenger hunt for a special prize.

But animals are not the only thing to be found at Hungry Ducks Farm. They also host a large antique toy museum.

They have a toy for everyone with their immense collection of Barbies, pull-toys, trains and more. The farm also hosts a working antique carousel.

The carousel is amazing fun for all ages, just like the farm itself. Next time you need something cute for you and your family, Hungry Ducks Farm is the place to go for a fun adventure.