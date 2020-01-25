Expungement clinic held at Cooley Law School

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Millions of people are denied housing and job opportunities because of their criminal past. A group held a clinic on Saturday to give more people a fair chance at a better future.

More than a dozen people came to Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School, all with the same questions in mind.

“You have a criminal conviction but what do you do about it,” says attorney Linda Rawls. “How do you get rid of it? How can you move on from your life even though you made a mistake in the past?”

That’s where the free expungement clinic comes in.

It happens once every few months and brings together lawyers from the Ingham County Public Defender’s office and Legal Services of South Central Michigan. Clients also have students from Cooley Law School at their disposal.

“It gives them hands-on experience interacting with clients,” says attorney Marissa Geyer. “It gives them the ability to network as well and meet some of the volunteer trainers who are here today. So it’s a really great experience for them.”

It all starts with looking over records to see if expungement is even an option for the clients.

“One of the things we’re looking at is the number of convictions,” Rawls says.” In order to qualify under the Michigan statute you have to have one felony and two misdemeanors, so that’s the one we look at.”

They also check the type of conviction. If the conviction came with a life sentence, or is related to traffic, domestic violence or sex crimes, it’s not eligible to be removed from a person’s record.

If the client does qualify, the lawyers help them file applications with local courts to continue the process. But even if a client can’t get their record cleared, lawyers say the clinics are still worthwhile.

“That can have an impact on their life with the ability for them to now move forward with getting housing,” Rawls says move forward with getting a job.”