Extended unemployment benefits in Michigan ends April 17

MICHIGAN (WLNS) — Michigan’s Extended Benefits program will no longer be payable after April 17th because of the state’s lower unemployment rate.



Those benefits are only eligible when the state’s total unemployment rate averages 6.5% or higher for 3 consecutive months.



The state says that people who were on the extended benefits program will most likely be able to receive benefits through other federal programs, like Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.



Michigan has paid about $419 million in Extended Benefits since the pandemic began. There are about 16,000 people currently receiving benefits.



