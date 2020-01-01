Extra patrols out on New Year’s Eve for drunk driving

As we enter the New Year..Michigan State Police will be cracking down on drunk drivers.



Officials want to remind everyone to put safety first.



“Every drunk driver I get I ask them why did they drive and why didn’t they call for a taxi or an Uber..or someone to come get them. They say the same thing every time, I don’t know.” Said Trooper Clint Barber, Michigan State Police.



Thousands of people in Mid-Michigan are ringing in the New Year and many will do it with a drink in their hand.



State Trooper Clint Barber says, there is no excuse for anyone to get behind a wheel of a car; if they have been drinking.



“You got taxis you got Uber, you can have a designated driver. Just make sure if you do plan on drinking that you obviously get a someone to drive you.” Barber added.



That is exactly what some Michigan State students say they will be doing tonight.



“We have had friends who been personally, who have had issues getting in accidents of other people drinking and driving. We just want to make sure we are staying safe.” said Michigan State Student.



Staying safe is the top priority for police and Trooper Barber says you can expect to see law enforcement out in full force.

“Were looking for drunk driving, people that are swerving on the roadways. Any signs that we have that they are intoxicated. So were obviously pulling them over and stepping up the amount of troopers we have on the roads to combat this.” Trooper Barber added.



And if you are going to be out on the roads.



“When you come up on for instance stop signs traffic lights, even though the light will be green for you. Take extra time to hit your breaks a little. Look both ways to make sure everyone else is actually stopped.”