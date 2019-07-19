Extreme heat and winds forcing cancellations, warnings across Michigan

The extreme heat that is blanketing mid-Michigan is causing some cancellations and warnings.

In Jackson, the Parks and Recreation Department is cancelling the Summer Playground Experience at all three locations on Friday. That decision was made to keep the children and workers safe during the hot weather.

In Owosso, Curwood Castle remains closed today due to the heat. A decision will be made this afternoon if it will reopen for the weekend.

If you are traveling up north today you should be aware that the Mackinac Bridge is under a high wind warning. That means drivers are being directed to slow down to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane and not the grated lane portion while crossing the bridge today.