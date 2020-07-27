(CBS) – There is a call today for more bars to be shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says five states should shut down their bars to control the coronavirus before it gets worse. In Washington, DC, Republicans are expected to introduce a bill today to expand unemployment benefits to pay up to 70 percent of lost wages. That proposal is in place of extending the $600 a week that Democrats support. Those are just two of the stories we’re keeping an eye on today.
Eye on The Day for July 27
