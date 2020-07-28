Eye on The Day for July 28

(CBS) – Two studies have just entered the late stages of coronavirus vaccine trials. Moderna and Pfizer are each looking for 30-thousand people. Half will get the vaccine, the other half a placebo.

A new CBS News poll finds only 30-percent of Americans would get a coronavirus vaccine ‘as soon as possible’…while half of respondents said they would consider it, but would ‘wait to see’ what happened to others’ first.

Protesters took to the streets in Portland, Oregon again, including the so-called “wall of moms”

They’ve joined others in lodging a lawsuit at federal agencies for violating their right to free speech.

The groups claim they been pepper sprayed and tear gassed while trying to protest peacefully.

The mayors of Portland and five other U.S. cities have sent a joint letter to Congress, demanding that leaders help end what they call an “occupation” of their streets by federal agents.

And how about back in the office…next summer?

That’s the timeline Google’s CEO gave the company’s 200,000 workers.

Sundar Pichai said roles that don’t need to be done in-person can be done remotely through June 30th of next year.

Remote workers, do you know when you’re heading back to the office?