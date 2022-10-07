EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department and local faith leaders are teaming up to host a community blood drive Friday.

It’s the first event of many planned for this year’s “National Faith and Blue Weekend” being held in East Lansing.

The drive will start at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther Chapel.

Faith and Blue Weekend strives to break down biases and create stronger relationships between the community, law enforcement officers, and faith-based organizations.

According to the American Red Cross, each day the U.S. needs about 29,000 units of red blood cells.

This is just one of the reasons officials wanted to put on the drive along with helping to eliminate biases within the community.

“I’m hoping that it allows people to see law enforcement officers as the people that we are. you know sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, cousins. We are just people too. I think that that’s what this is about, it’s about breaking those biases.” Sgt. Kristine Khoury, East Lansing Police Department



You can register to donate in person or by clicking here.