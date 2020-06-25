Faith leaders push for police reform, Lansing officials promise transparency

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Dozens of faith leaders from across the state demanded police reform from the steps of the capitol today and called on state leaders to act.

Christians, Jews, Muslims and others from the Interfaith Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform took a stand at Michigan’s Capitol and called for justice and reform.

“When police officers are engaged in misbehavior, there should be a pulling away of their funds,” says Reverend Wendell Anthony of Fellowship Chapel United Church of Christ. “They should be held accountable. There’s no accountability, so therefore we’re calling for police accountability.”

The list of demands includes more mental health evaluations for officers, more funding for training and a national database to track police misconduct. This all happened the same day the Lansing Police Department announced the creation of a new website in response to calls for more transparency.

“These are questions that we’ve been hearing, you know, how many calls, what other calls, what’s the budget, what’s the community impact,” says Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “So this kind of took a lot of questions and put it all in a centralized resource so people could see.”

“We can get better. And we want to get better as a police department,” Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says. “So a lot of the questions that people have can be a simple look at that website and they can answer their own questions and gives them a better understanding of what we do.”

Faith leaders say the people have the power to see these changes through and should use it accordingly.

“The police department should not determine how they will police the community,” Anthony says. “The community should be the one that determines for the police department how it will be policed.”