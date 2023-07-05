GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services group in Grand Rapids says that some online third-party groups are pretending to be affiliated with the non-profit and misleading those who are looking for mental health treatment and other services.

“Unfortunately, there are some people that have been scamming and sending people out of state,” the Director of Substance Abuse Programs at Pine Rest, Mariah DeYoung said.

According to DeYoung, people have been referred out of state for needed mental health treatment that is already available in West Michigan. Pine Rest said its received multiple reports about online attempts to re-direct those inquiring about services to non-Pine Rest locations across the county. The group said the fake operators have gone as far as instructing people to travel to or from those locations at their own expense.

“So, if you call and you’re trying to get treatment here in Michigan and they say you can’t because it’s full or because of COVID or whatever the reasons are and they’re trying to get you out of state, that is probably a scam,” DeYoung said.

Pine Rest said that when people search for the facility online a sponsored result pops up. When 6 News dialed the number listed someone answered right away. We asked if they represented a group other than Pine Rest, and they put us on hold and eventually hung up.

DeYoung said the fake operators have told people that there are no services available in the local area, something she said is not true.

There are lots of treatment centers here locally that can get you very good treatment,” she said.

Groups leaders said they are saddened by the situation that is preying upon the vulnerability of community members and their loved ones who are in need of care and resources.

All contact information for Pine Rest Services can be found here.