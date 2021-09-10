Fall colors around the corner: When they’ll peak in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Days are getting shorter, average temperatures are getting cooler and fall colors are already starting to appear in some parts of the United States.

There are a few colorful patches in the trees in West Michigan but the vast majority of the landscape is still green. More color becomes apparent as you head north. In northern lower Michigan, minimal to patchy fall colors are being reported. The Upper Peninsula is starting to see a bit more color, but it’s still patchy.

The fall colors are currently most vibrant in the higher elevations out West and in portions of the upper Midwest. There are still a few weeks to go until the colors peak.

Peak fall colors are expected to arrive in the Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan by late September or early October. The peak colors will meander to the south through the month, with the most vibrant colors expected in most of West Michigan by mid-October. Far southern Michigan will likely have to wait until the last week of October to see the fall colors at their best.

