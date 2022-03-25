ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has closed the bridge for a second day due to falling ice.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the falling ice can be very dangerous.

The MBA will reopen the bridge when it is safe to do so.

The Mackinac Bridge was closed on Thursday for hours. It reopened briefly overnight Thursday into Friday before falling ice conditions led to another closure.



Courtesy: Michigan Department of Transportation

See live images from the Mackinac Bridge Authority here.

Traffic conditions, incidents, and cameras can be found through MDOT here.