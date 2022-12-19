LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 100 families were sponsored Monday night and were able to go shopping for the holidays.

The ‘Adopt A Family’ program is in honor of Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson, who was known for giving back to the community.

Especially with it being so close to the holidays.

The families were chosen to be sponsored by submitting a letter stating why they felt they should be picked.

The event was made possible by a group of organizations, and even the late Dr. Johnson’s husband, Vern Johnson, was also in attendance.

The organizers of the event say that with inflation, not everyone is able to get necessities and gifts for their loved ones.

“We are just trying to bring a little joy to those who may need an extra hand this holiday season in honor of Dr. Joan Jackson Johnson who used to do this all the time,” said Joshua Gillespie. “So we’re here to sponsor 100 plus families. They’ll come here to identify what they need, we’ll pay for it.”

Vern Johnson said he was super excited and glad to be able to give back, just like his wife.