Family and friends come together in a continued search for Brendan Santo

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)—Despite bad weather family and friends of Brendan Santo came together for a community-led search today. They’re focusing on new specific areas like trails around and outside of Michigan state’s campus.

“We’re still looking for that piece of evidence that’s going to help the police find Brendan,” said Brenda’s aunt Dawn Brewer.

Dawn Brewer and Jenny Rose are Brendan’s aunts. They’re helping lead dozens of people on a new search throughout parts of Lansing and East Lansing. Brewer and Rose say police are asking them to double-check areas– including wooded areas by the Red Cedar River and nearby parks. The groups are searching for items like Santo’s phone, black Redwings baseball cap, and gold cross neckless.

“Any little thing you know that we can gravitate to and we’re just so thankful for everybody coming out today from the bottom of our hearts we’re just thankful that we can continue to have those searches and try to come up with something for the family,” said Rose.

People from across Michigan came today for the search. Including other parents like Caroline Wells. She says her kids went to high school with Brendan.

“We’re just trying to be helpful. Were parents. We have kids in college and we just want to bring Brendan home,” said Wells.

The family recently received bad news. Security footage near the hall where Santo was last seen wasn’t working. The family says they won’t comment on that, but they say the Spartan community’s support is helping them get through this.

“The students have been fabulous. They reach out to us all the time. They come up here and search. They’ve been flyering everywhere,” said Brewer.

Adding they will not stop until Santo is found.

“We have to bring him home. We’re going to bring him home. He needs to be home with us and we’re not giving up. Never.”