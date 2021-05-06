Family calls for bodycam video after deputy kills Hillsdale County man

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The family of 32-year-old Oscar Herrera is calling on the release of body cam video, from the night he and his dog were shot and killed by a Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to Michigan State Police, on April 28th, the deputy was responding to a dog complaint shortly before 8 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Edon road. When the deputy got on the scene, they were immediately attacked by the dog.

In response to the attack, the deputy fired shots striking and killing the dog. Police say Herrera then confronted the deputy with a knife, the deputy then fired shots killing him. He died on the scene.

On Thursday, Herrera’s family’s attorneys put out a statement making a call for the public release of the bodycam footage of the incident.

“The family wants and deserves to know the facts of what happened during that deadly shooting, and the best way to be transparent is to release the body camera footage immediately,” said Antonio M. Romanucci, Founding Partner, Romanucci & Blandin, LLC. “The family has asked officials to share the details of the deadly incident, including body camera footage, and we are troubled by their unwillingness to show the family and the public what transpired.”

Michigan State Police detectives are conducting an investigation of the shooting, and the deputy was put on administrative leave until that investigation is complete.

Once complete, they will turn the investigation over to the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s office for review.