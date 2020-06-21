Family grateful after off-duty paramedic treat their son during seizure

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Two parents are happy to be home and healthy with their toddler after an off-duty paramedic and a police officer jumped into action to help save their son earlier this week.

6 News spoke exclusively with the parents about what happened and their message to the first responders.

Zayn Lammert, 1, is alive and well after what his parents call a terrifying night. His father Shaun Lammert got into a car accident just outside of The Wagon Wheel restaurant in Portland on Wednesday night. When his fiancee Laura Higglmire got the call, she jumped in the car with their sick toddler to meet him.

It was when they reached Shaun that Zayn’s condition got worse.

“I guess he had an ear infection and his temperature reached 104,” Lammert says, “and he had…he ended up having a seizure.”

“I turned back around and his lips turned blue. Purple,” Higglmire says, “and started shaking. Convulsions all over his body. And that was the scariest thing.”

An off-duty paramedic was having dinner inside the restaurant when he heard the call for help and immediately went outside. Cell phone video shows him patting Zayn on the back. Zayn’s parents say the paramedic waited with them until an ambulance came.

Doctors say Zayn is doing well, and his parents tell 6 News they’re grateful to the first responders who jumped in to save him without a second thought.

“I wouldn’t have my son without you, you know. You’re a blessing,” his mother says. “You saved my son.”