LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who loved and knew Terrance Robinson came together for a vigil to honor his life on Friday.

The 31-year-old died in a shooting involving two Lansing police officers earlier this week. They want the officers involved to be held accountable as they call Robinson’s death an injustice.

6 News had a chance to speak with one of Robinson’s family members and she said losing him has been unbearable but that the family gathered to share the memories they have.

Lansing police say they were called to the site just before 11:00 p.m. Monday night after someone reported shots fired.

When they arrived, the chief said officers found several stolen vehicles, and with it being a known residence due to previous investigations, police got a search warrant.

At 5:44 Tuesday morning after trying to speak with someone inside, the chief said Robinson came out of the house shooting at officers, forcing them to return fire, shooting and killing him.

The two LPD officers involved have been placed on administrative leave and Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation.

At this time no footage of the incident has been released by LPD.