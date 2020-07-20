Family mourns woman killed in car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The family of a Lansing woman says they want justice after she was killed in a car crash near a church Saturday morning.

Her name is Latrease Williams. She’s a 28 year old mother of three.

Tonight her family says they’re devastated to even be in this situation, but they’re pushing through and doing what they can to honor her.

They held a small memorial on Sunday night outside of the spot where the crash happened. Dozens of family and friends came out in support. They sent up balloons for her outside of Union Missionary Baptist Church.

Lansing police say Williams was the passenger in the car that struck a light pole around 4 a.m. on Saturday. She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

“Any time she came around, she was happy,” Latrease’s brother Deonte Williams said. “Everybody that know her, just knows her for her beautiful smile. And she ain’t deserve this.”

“We let off balloons to let her know that we care,” her uncle Steve Roper says, “and we always gonna be here and she’s always gonna be in our hearts.”

The family says they’re holding a candlelight vigil tomorrow evening at the church and it is open to the public. As for the investigation, Lansing police say they’ve identified a suspect. The Ingham County Prosecutor will decide on possible charges.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we learn them.