Family of 25-year-old man found dead in Shiawassee County speak out

Shiawassee County, Mich (WLNS) — Family and friends of Kevin Bacon struggle to understand why his life was taken so soon.

“Right now it’s just kind of a numb feeling,” Kevin’s father, Karl Bacon said.

“How could you do this to someone? How could you take someone’s life away like that?” Kevin’s roommate, Michelle Myers said.

Myers has known Kevin for 15 years.

“It’s just… it’s shocking and it’s been really hard to process.”

Myers said Bacon met 50-year-old Mark Latunski on a dating app. He was going to meet up with him on Christmas Eve. That’s the night he disappeared. A few days later… Bacon was found dead inside Latunski’s home.

Latunski now faces charges in Bacon’s murder.

“We expect to have this person prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bacon’s father said.

When the judge asked the 50-year-old if he was Mark Latunski he responded, “No. My name is Edgar Thomas Hill… Mark Latunski is my nephew.”

“He’s trying to claim an incompetent claim he’s done that in the past and he’s still pursuing that avenue,” Karl Bacon said.

Latunski faced kidnapping charges in 20-13 and neighbors say police were involved in another strange incident back in November. Neither of those led to formal charges. Now Latunski faces life in prison without bond.

Celebrity makeup artist Jeffree Star donated $20,000 dollars to the family and actor Kevin Bacon also offered his condolences.

Bacon’s parents hope people are cautious when meeting people online, so no one else ever has to something like this.

“Just make sure you tell somebody who you’re gonna be with and where you’re gonna be at. That was our biggest obstacle in this case,” Karl Bacon said.