Family of man killed while being restrained by Lansing Police calls for justice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s been nearly a year since 54-year-old Anthony Hulon was killed inside a Lansing jail while being detained. Today, family and supports held a rally in downtown Lansing in honor of Hulon’s life.

The all-day demonstration started at Ferris Park. It’s there where family members and activists from around the state gathered and marched with several goals in mind, starting with calling for justice for Anthony Hulon.

“No one should be able to be murdered especially by the people who are there to protect you,” said Anthony’s sister, Heather Hulon.

Nearly one year ago she watched a video of her brother die facedown while being restrained by four Lansing police officers inside an observation cell at the Lansing City jail.

He was arrested for domestic assault and later found with ecstasy and meth in his system. During the struggle, the fifty-four-year-old could be heard saying I can’t breathe. Words Heather says she’ll never forget.

“It’s heart-wrenching to watch him beg and you know he’s screaming, but he’s screaming for his life. I can’t breathe, I’m passing out. He keeps telling them, he keeps telling them.”

His death was ruled as a homicide by a medical examiner. The investigation into Hulon’s death is ongoing. Hulon’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Heather says she wants to see the officers involved put behind bars.

“It’s just been a hard time and you know we’ve been fighting the whole year. That’s all we’ve been doing is fighting and we are just tired, you know we’re just tired and we just want to see justice, some kind of justice for us.”

The demonstration will continue into Sunday morning where a candlelight vigil is planned at 1am outside the jail.