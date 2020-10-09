Family of woman mistakenly declared dead suing for $50 million

The family of a metro Detroit woman who was found to be alive after being pronounced dead is now suing the suburban community and four of its first responders for $50 million.

The federal lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of 20-year-old Timesha Beauchamp, who also has cerebral palsy.

The woman’s family called 911 on August 23 because of breathing problems. Then, due to a first responder reporting that she showed no signs of life, a doctor pronounced her dead.

Later on, a funeral home worker discovered Beauchamp was still breathing.

