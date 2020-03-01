Family raising reward for information in son’s murder

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A local family started a foundation to rebuild homes and teach skilled trades to young men after their son was killed in 2015. Now, they’re taking a new step to find answers and closure.

The McKissic family and their foundation have spent months getting a house on Stirling Avenue ready to sell. They’re hoping that by giving another family a new place to live, they can also get one step closer to finding justice for their son and brother Mikey.

The family plans to use ten thousand dollars from the sale of this house to double the already existing reward.

“I don’t think it is a hard decision,” Mikey’s brother Corey Morris says, “because it’s not enough money that can be brought, you know, to help figure out who did this crime.”

Family members heard rumors that someone knows what happened, but that ten thousand dollars wouldn’t be enough to talk. The Mikey23 foundation has a few more houses in construction right now and they plan to keep raising the reward with the sale of each house, no matter how long it takes.

Mikey’s family hopes more money will encourage someone to come forward.

“I just feel like some people wouldn’t want that to go to their family if it was reversed,” his younger sister Imani McKissic says. “I feel like they would do anything they could do for justice. So I feel as if you have no heart if you don’t want to step forward, tell what you know.”

Lansing police are still working on this case, and they’re still very interested in hearing any information that could help them solve it. You can reach out to them anonymously by calling (517) 483-7867.