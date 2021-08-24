Family of murder victims reacts to found suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jessica Rutz received the worst news of her life back in May, her brother Harley Owens was one of two people who were found dead in his home.

“This is not an easy situation I would not wish it for anybody. ” said Rutz.

On May 1st, Lansing Police Department were called to the 600 block of Baker street around 2:00 a.m., where they found 29-year old Kelsey Cross Coon Lennon and 39-year old Owens dead.

“This is a situation where we will use every resource we have possible to hold those responsible accountable,” said Daryl Green, Former Lansing Police Department Chief.

On Aug. 16, police released the name of the suspect- Isaiah Gary Gardenhire. Gardenshire was already behind bars, facing charges for murdering a 13-year old and sexually assaulting her mother near Mt. Pleasant.

Rutz is thankful for how hard the LPD have worked to get justice for her brother.

“However this works out, whether it be the gentleman in custody or whether it be someone else just whoever did this you can’t hurt anybody else again, that’s my hope you know,” stated Rutz.