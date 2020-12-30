Family remembers 19-year-old Jackson girl taken too soon

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—-In the early hours on Monday morning Jackson police arrived to a home on Franklin street. It’s there where they found 19-year-old Jayda Blanchard inside with a gunshot wound. Paramedics tried to revive her but she was pronounced dead on the scene. Now days later, her family is trying to put the pieces together.

“I just don’t really know what to think anymore,” said Jayda’s cousin, Alyssa Minix.

Police say they are investigating her death as suspicious.

Her older sister describes Jayda as the life of the family, full of personality, someone who loved everyone, including her nearly one year old son.

“She loved being with Ja’vontrious, and she loved being with friends. She loved to do hair. She always wanted to do hair,” said Jayda’s older sister, Keyndra Bozung.

The family says right now they don’t have the money to give her a proper funeral, and with a one-year-old to support they are asking the community for help, something that is not easy to do.

For now, her family says they are rallying around each other.

“It is never going to be ok that we lost Jayda. She was the baby. But we will be ok together, all of us collectively,” said Jayda’s sister in law, Kara St.Germain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson police department. To donate to the family we have a link below.

https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gofundme.com%2Ff%2Fgo-fund-my-sisters-funeral%3Futm_medium%3Dcopy_link%26utm_source%3Dcustomer%26utm_campaign%3Dp_lico%2Bshare-sheet&data=04%7C01%7CLSnyder%40wlns.com%7C31fa2070b94e4e7e9c9408d8ad0b3885%7C9e5488e2e83844f6886cc7608242767e%7C0%7C0%7C637449610990401965%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=laKKrbnUbRDhBdtb0xsFJR%2F%2FMv627DDm1UE2N3FPNxM%3D&reserved=0