LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News has learned more about the man who died this week at a Delta Township manufacturing plant.

His family said they are still looking for answers as they grieve a son who was known to everyone in his South Lansing neighborhood.

While state and Eaton County officials have yet to release the name of the Alliance Interior employee, his family said Pablo Herrera Jr. was just 24.

He was new to the job and hoped to make a living to support his young family. His parents remember him as a giving person who was always ready to help.

“To see him go off and start his own journey through life, working all the time and lately working real hard for the baby,” said his father, Pablo Herrara Sr. “He was doing it”.

Surrounded by photos, memories and family, Pablo Herrera Sr. remembered how proud he is of his son for raising a young family.

His mother, Maria Ortega Herrera, said Herrera Jr. was the employee injured at Alliance Interior in Delta Township Monday night.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said the young man died after a workplace injury.

New information from MI-OSHA said a 24-year-old production technician was crushed by machinery while working on a finished part.

Herrera Sr. said he remembers being frozen by the call from his daughter that something had happened at the plant. Ortega Herrera said she instantly went looking for her son.

“Put my shoes on, and left. I went straight to the hospital. Before we got any phone calls, I was already at the hospital,” she said.

The pain and emotions are raw as family and friends console his fiancée, Herrera Jr’s young daughter and his parents.

Herrera Jr’s family and friends remember the 24-year-old for always looking to help others and having a passion for music and dance as well as volunteering.

His parents said through the heartbreak, their son leaves behind lessons to live by.

“Remember to tell everybody that you love them. You never know when something is going to happen,” Herrera Sr. said.

“That family comes first and friends are treated like family,” Ortega Herrara said.

The Herreras said they are hosting a fundraiser dance to cover final expenses Friday for a $10 donation. The fundraiser will run from 6 PM to 12 AM at the Causeway Bay Hotel Ballroom in Lansing.

As the family waits for answers, an MI-OSHA spokesperson said an investigation like this can take weeks to months to complete.