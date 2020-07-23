Family searching for stolen ‘Black Lives Matter’ signs

MASON, Mich. (WLNS)– A family is asking for their property back after yard signs saying “Black Lives Matter” were stolen from their lawn.

The Klein family hoped to start a conversation around the Black Lives Matter movement by putting those signs in their front yard, and they’re still hoping to have those conversations even after those signs have been stolen twice in less than a week.

They ordered the signs from a Black business owner on Etsy, put them in their yard last Saturday, and by the end of the weekend those signs were already missing.

They did laps around the neighborhood trying to find them, and in the meantime they put up placeholder signs asking whoever took them to bring them back. Eventually they did find them down the street, put the original signs back in their yard, and within a day those signs were stolen again.

Rhiannon Klein says this does not reflect the Mason she knows and loves.

“This is such a wonderful, loving community,” Klein says. “Mason is an amazing place to live. And I think that we’re better than that. And we would hope that the signs would be returned to us and that we could move past this.”

Klein says they plan to keep the placeholder signs in their yard until the original ones are returned.