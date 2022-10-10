DANSVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. A child was severely injured while playing sports.

It’s a tragedy one local family has been living firsthand since last week when a night of football turned into a life-threatening injury.

An eighth-grade football game at Dansville took a tragic turn last Wednesday when number 19, a 13-year-old named Kayden, collided with another player and didn’t get back up.

His injury was so severe, he was put in a medically induced coma and then on life support. But, things are looking up.

“I hope the future looks good for him, because it will discourage him if it doesn’t,” his mother, Dakota said, as her heart is breaks looking back on the day her son was severely injured playing the sport he loves.

“I look down in the field and I saw my husband down there after a couple of things going on with a play. I went down there and my son was unconscious and immediately started having seizure activity,” she said.

Dakota chose to stay off-camera for privacy. She says her 8th-grade son Kayden is a middle linebacker, running back, and wide receiver for Dansville Middle School.

During the first quarter of a home game last Wednesday, life would change for player number 19… And his entire family.

“I didn’t know it was that severe until I saw my son’s face… Um, he wasn’t there if that makes sense,” said Dakota.

After a hit on the field, Kayden was rushed to the hospital where he had to have an emergency craniotomy due to swelling of the brain, and now has a metal plate on the right side of his skull.

Dakota and her family sat bed-side for days praying. When he finally woke up, she says he asked her this.

“Can I still play football? And I said no… I think that’s the first time I saw a tear from the kid because he’s so like numb,” Dakota said.

Less than a week after the massive blow to the head, doctors say they are blown away by Kayden’s progress.

The entire community is rallying behind him. Hundreds are showing their support on Facebook by using the hashtag #19strong to share photos, kind words, and prayers.

While Dakota is encouraged by the strides her son has made so far, she fears the longest-lasting impact will be finding peace with the fact that he can never play football again.

“He had so much heart for it. So I just worry about his mental health once he gets to that point, because right now he’s making huge improvements,” Dakota continues.

Kayden was taken off life support last Friday and his mom says he has been getting better every day since.

He still has a long road of rehab but is talking, walking, and forming more sentences by the day.

Dansville schools set up a way to donate to the family. If you would like to help you can find a link here.