Family with 14 boys finally has a girl

(WLNS) — A couple from west Michigan is excited to announce a new bundle of joy.

But get this, the couple has had 14 boys before finally bringing a little girl into the world.

Jay and Kate Schwandt live in Lakeview, Michigan, northeast of Grand Rapids.

After nearly three decades of trying, they gave birth to their first daughter, Maggie Jayne, was born in Grand Rapids and weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Her 14 older brothers are overjoyed, but the boys said mom and dad are going to need to get some pink clothes in the house.