BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – Tickets are on sale now for two race weekends at the Michigan International Speedway.
Tickets start at $39 for the FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 7 and the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 9.
“We are excited for the 2020 season to showcase all we have planned for our fans,” MIS President Rick Brenner said.
Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Fridays and Saturdays with tickets starting at $20 on Sundays.
Fans can purchase tickets for the 2020 racing season at Michigan International Speedway
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – Tickets are on sale now for two race weekends at the Michigan International Speedway.