Farm Bureau Insurance expansion to bring new jobs to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. –Farm Bureau Life Insurance is upgrading headquarters in the Lansing region and adding 69 new jobs.

Those jobs will be filled over the next three years in technical, customer service, actuarial and agricultural functioning roles, such as the growth of its Great Lakes Ag and Labor Services (GLALS) efforts, according to a press release from Pure Lansing.

The announcement comes with the support of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP).

“The decision by these companies to expand in Michigan means good jobs for our residents and demonstrates the strength of our state’s talented workforce,” said Jeff Mason, CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation said in a press release the cost to expand the Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company of Michigan will cost an estimated $6.8 million.

Additionally, MEDC approved a $241,500 Business Development Program (BDP) performance-based grant to assist Michigan Farm Bureau in its job growth and training needs.

Currently, the company is making efforts to expand the insurance industry in the region. Its third entity is based in Oklahoma and uses third party contractors. While some of those workers have been brought to work in-house at the Farm Bureau Life Insurance headquarters, relocating them comes at a cost.

According to the MEDC, training, hiring and re-purposing workers would cost an estimated $700,000 annually. So, to offset these costs, the company is considering re-outsourcing its call center, information technology or financial planning services.

“We are thrilled to have Michigan Farm Bureau Insurance expanding in Delta Township,” Delta Township Supervisor Kenneth R. Fletcher said. “With this substantial investment in the existing building and addition of quality future focused jobs, our community will benefit greatly.”