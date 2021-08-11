Farmer’s near Howell have home vandalized with racist graffiti

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The owners of Gedeon Farms in Green Oak Township said they had their home vandalized Tuesday night with the words “Que KK,” and “KKK.”

Renay Gedeon posted the pictures on to her Facebook page.

Gedeon said in her Facebook post that she’s worried it could be connected to an interview she did on the radio in reference to the recently cancelled “Drag Bingo,” that was supposed to take place at Melon Fest.

“This is killing me right now. If I find out this is about me being on the radio having a voice to save Melon fest. To try and get people to understand that it wasn’t about them being a democratic or a republican. It was about our community. Our farmers and businesses losing money this last year with pandemic,” Gedeon said on Facebook.

The Drag Bingo event was supposed to take place at the Historic Howell Theater on Saturday, but it was cancelled on Tuesday.

Howell Recreation and Beauty Beyond Drag Productions announced the decision today, citing the “safety and well being of our performers, attendees, volunteers and staff.”

Our media partners WHMI spoke with Gedeon and got the photos.