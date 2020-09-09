Farmers, ranchers, Ted Nugent Rally for Pres. Trump

6 News reporter Brittany Flowers joined anchors Lauren Thompson and Sheri Jones live from a rally in Hanover.

Tonight’s rally aimed to highlight the promises President Trump made in a “Promises Made, promises Kept” to the agricultural industry as well as his commitment to Michigan.

There are a number of well-known participants at the event, including singer-songwriter Ted Nugent, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Congressman Tim Walberg.

Na-lar farms, which is where the event took place, is owned by Julie Alexander, the chair of the House Committee on Agriculture.

Her family has owned the farm for 44 years.

Alexander said fair and equitable trade is needed in the agriculture industry and she believes the President has provided that in a number of different ways.

“Well we are so excited about the national initiative farmers for trump and to be a part of it to have a kick off event here in Michigan we are very excited to be part of that process,” Alexander said.

President Trump plans to make a campaign stop in Michigan on Thursday night and Democratic candidate Joe Biden is also expected to visit the Great Lakes State tomorrow afternoon.