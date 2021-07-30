Faster Horses COVID cases increase to 66

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Department of Health of Human Services (MDHHS) says there are now a total of 66 cases of COVID-19 linked to the county music festival Faster Horses. Five of the cases are considered secondary.

Shortly after the festival, the state health department asked anyone who went to the festival to get tested after an initial 17 cases were linked to the concerts.

“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” said. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms. “

Attendees of Faster Horses are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 if they have not been fully vaccinated or have been vaccinated, but develop symptoms.

If you need to find a test, information on locations near you can be found by clicking here.