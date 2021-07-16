Faster Horses Music Festival kicks off at Michigan International Speedway

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)—Thousands of people poured in and around Michigan International Speedway today for one of the biggest festivals in the state since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. It’s all a part of the annual Faster Horses Country Music Festival. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. People here say they are just happy to return to some form of normalcy.

“I’m excited no masks and just ready to be here outside and hanging out with everyone,” said attendee, Erika Ochodnicky.

“To see all these people no masks and all that. It gets me going, I’ll tell you that, said Attendee, Cas Prmuter. “I honestly missed that. Covid really had me down bad sometimes, so seeing all these people being happy together you know socializing and everything. It’s definitely refreshing.”

The three-day festival runs through Sunday and will feature country music artists such as Luke Combs and Jason Aldean. Campsites are open for visitors to stay. In previous years the festivals drew more than 40,000 people per day. It’s a large crowd, that brings up a question. Do you worry about people here who are not vaccinated in such a big group?

“Not really because I feel like there are a lot of vaccinated people so, I feel like that definitely helps a lot,” said Attendee, Faith Brent.

Organizers say law enforcement and medical professionals will be on site. For a link on what you can and can’t bring there is a link below.