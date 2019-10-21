Fatal off-road vehicle accident over weekend

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - A Michigan state park has been temporarily closed because of high water levels and storm damage.

A 3-mile-long paved acced road at Fisherman's Island State Park has been closed until a long-term solution can be found.

"There are sections of the entrance road that are continually being eroded after large storm events," said Tom Copenhaver, Fisherman's Island State Park supervisor. "We've fixed the road several times this year after other high-wind events, but it seems every time we fix it another storm causes significant erosion."

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources believes the road will reopen in the spring once the damage can be assessed.

Anyone planning to visit Fisherman's Island State Park is encouraged to first visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures for updates on the temporary road closure.