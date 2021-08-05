Fatal pedestrian crash in Sebewa Township

SEBEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Around 12:12 this afternoon, deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Sunfield Highway near Bipley Road that has left one woman dead.

According to a release from the Ionia County Office of the Sheriff, a 2013 Ford Fusion was heading south on Sunfield Highway. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Mulliken, moved into the northbound lane to give a utility truck more space.

As the driver moved back into the southbound lane, he struck a pedestrian, who was a 74-year-old woman from Sunfield. The pedestrian was flown by Aeromed to Butterworth Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

The accident is still being investigated.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Sunfield Fire Department, Portland Ambulance, Aeromed, and Reed & Hoppes Towing.