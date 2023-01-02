LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The New Year’s Eve shooting in Ingham County sent shockwaves through the community.

Lansing Township Police said 40-year-old Curshawn Terrell died after suffering at least one gunshot wound. While another man, Shaquille Brown, who also suffered from at least one gunshot wound is listed in critical condition.

And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as ‘Kaz,’ as a music producer who would ‘unite artists’ and ‘one of a kind.’

“I have heard nothing but positive about this individual, not one single negative thing I have heard about Kaz,” ‘Mikey 23’ Founder Michael McKissic said.

“You know, it’s somebody that the whole city loved, I mean like nobody is going to have anything bad to say about Curshawn,” The Village Lansing Executive Director Michael Lynn Jr. said.

Around 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Lansing Township Police Department responded to a recording studio on the 2000th block of E. Michigan Ave. where they said they found both men shot inside. Kaz died soon after at the hospital.

The incident is sending shockwaves through the community.

“As I tell everybody, Lansing is just like one body, so if an arm is hurting, the whole body feels it, so that’s what’s going on in this community right now,” McKissic said. “Our community is hurting for this young man and for his family.”

And it has groups like ‘Mikey 23’ and ‘The Village Lansing’ looking to curb gun saying enough is enough.

“This is unique because it’s somebody who I’ve known my whole life but, ‘The Village,’ regardless of who was shot or what happens with it, we just consistently stay locked into our work,” Lynn Jr. said.

Both groups are urging everyone to take a stand and make a change.

“So, I would just ask that the community stay involved in preventative measures and get involved if you see something going on and get involved in the best way that you possibly can,” Lynn Jr. said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-488-1344