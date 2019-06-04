Father charged with murder in crash that left 2 children dead

A Detroit-area man has been charged with two counts of second-degree homicide following a crash along Interstate 96 in that left his two children dead.

The Ingham County sheriff’s office says witnesses saw 29-year-old Damerious Robert Church of Romulus driving aggressively on March 8th in Wheatfield Township. They say he was trying to pass other vehicles on the shoulder, when his vehicle left the freeway and hit a tree.

Church was charged today with two counts of second-degree homicide, two-counts of OWI causing death and two-counts of DWLS causing death.

Officials have said his 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who were from Grand Rapids, died at the scene.

His bond was set at $25,000.00 and his next court date is scheduled to be on June 13th.