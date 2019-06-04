Father charged with murder in crash that left 2 children dead
Man trying to pass other vehicles on the shoulder when vehicle hit tree
MASON, Mich. (WLNS/AP) - A Detroit-area man has been charged with two counts of second-degree homicide following a crash along Interstate 96 in that left his two children dead.
The Ingham County sheriff’s office says witnesses saw 29-year-old Damerious Robert Church of Romulus driving aggressively on March 8th in Wheatfield Township. They say he was trying to pass other vehicles on the shoulder, when his vehicle left the freeway and hit a tree.
Church was charged today with two counts of second-degree homicide, two-counts of OWI causing death and two-counts of DWLS causing death.
Officials have said his 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, who were from Grand Rapids, died at the scene.
His bond was set at $25,000.00 and his next court date is scheduled to be on June 13th.
Previous
Healthy habits to prevent flu
Next
Man dies after police chase
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- This Morning: Delivery app, GoPuff, brings convenience items to Lansing residents
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolls out campaign stop in Lansing
- Ex-students, staff testify in day 4 of Strampel trial
- Tech Tuesday: Upgrades to Apple products announced
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
This Morning: Delivery app, GoPuff, brings convenience items to Lansing residents
The days of last minute trips to the grocery store are quickly becoming a thing of the past.Read More »
-
-
Ex-students, staff testify in day 4 of Strampel trial
Former students, as well as staff who worked with former Michigan State University Dean William...Read More »