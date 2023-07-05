LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Law enforcement is searching near freeways and in wooded areas around Lansing for any sign of Wynter.

Her father is just trying his best to stay strong day by day.

We know that the person accused of kidnapping her is facing charges of assaulting the child’s mom before allegedly taking her daughter.

And even though it’s day three, Wynter’s father is sure he will see her again.

“I miss my baby, I miss her. I miss her so much. It’s really eating me alive. Like, every morning waking up, crying myself to sleep,” said her father, Almount Smith.

As bad as it seems right now the father of two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith is not letting the pain of his daughter’s absence allow him to lose hope.

“She’s very expressive. Like emotional. She’s so cute, adorable, and she gets along with everybody. So sadly, she trusted him, so she may not have even given it a second thought,” he said.

Smith, a college football player at the University of Tennessee at Martin, said he dropped everything the minute he learned the news.

“Her mom called me like 10 or 20 minutes after it happened. I was at school, and I didn’t know how to react. I was scared. I have not slept since I heard the news,” her father said.

Currently, authorities and volunteers are searching high and low for any clues that can help find her.

This morning, dozens of officers were spotted searching along I-96 and a police helicopter was out to assist.

“I can’t respond to everybody due to what’s going on. But I see it and I’m forever grateful.”

Smith says he and Wynter’s mother are staying strong but each day is a struggle.

“It’s getting hard day by day, but I have to do it I just have to know she’s out there somewhere.”

He says any support helps him hold his head up and remain hopeful that he’ll hold wynter sooner than later.

“Just finding her, that’s the only goal. That’s the only thing on my mind. Like nothing else matters right now”

Smith says he doesn’t know much about Trice.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone who knows where to find Wynter.

If you’ve seen or know anything that can help call 1800-call-fbi right away.