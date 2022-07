IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — A car with two people inside crashed into a garage around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Ionia Department of Public Safety (IDPS) was sent out to the 200 block of State St. after reports were made of the crash.

According to IDPS, faulty breaks were the cause of the accident.

The driver and an infant child were pulled from the car using the rear hatch.

IDPS says the driver and infant child were examined by Life EMS and refused any further treatment. Officials say no one was injured.